Robbin Bain Cause of Death? ‘Today Girl’ In Fashion Segments Was 87, Family

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating information about the cause of death for Robbin Bain? She was recognized as the ‘Today Girl’ on an NBC morning show and was celebrated as a fashion and beauty icon. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Robbin Bain, an adored personality renowned as the ‘Today Girl’ on NBC’s morning show, passed away on October 21, 2023, in Southampton, New York.

Her daughter, Lara McLanahan, confirmed that her mother’s cause of death was breast cancer. Born as Barbara Jane Bain on August 10, 1936, she began her illustrious career in 1959 when she achieved the esteemed title of Miss Rheingold, a significant honor during the era when Rheingold beer held great popularity in the region. As reported by the New York Post, her win came with a significant $50,000 prize, propelling her to embark on appearances throughout both the United States and Europe. Prominent beauty brands such as Revlon and Helena Rubinstein also recognized her appeal and enlisted her for their advertising campaigns.

Robbin Bain Cause of Death?

Nonetheless, for Bain, her achievements extended beyond mere appearances. During a 2000 interview with The New York Daily News, she underlined, “It wasn’t about one’s physique.” She emphasized that qualities like personality and wholesomeness held the utmost significance. For her, the essential factor was to appear relatable to individuals at the bar or while they were grocery shopping. Bain’s celebrity status soared when she became one of the four ‘Portrettes’ who introduced the iconic Jackie Gleason on his beloved variety program, ‘The Jackie Gleason Show.’ In 1961, Bain’s career took a different direction when she became a part of ‘Today,’ where she engaged in discussions on various subjects, including fashion and cosmetics, targeting a female viewership.

It’s worth noting that Barbara Walters, who passed away the year before at the age of 93, also transitioned into a ‘Today Girl’ role after initially joining the show in 1961 as a writer and researcher. Bain’s tenure at ‘Today’ was relatively brief, lasting only two months, as she left due to pregnancy. However, she held fond memories of her time on the set. Looking back on her experience during a 2012 on-air reunion of the “Today Girls,” she remembered, “I was the sole woman, aside from the makeup artist, on the set.” Her time on the show left an enduring impact on her. Following her departure from “Today,” Robbin Bain embarked on a new career path as an interior designer. Her legacy continues to exert influence in the realms of fashion, beauty, and television. Robbin Bain is remembered by her daughter, Lara McLanahan, her other daughter, Dina Nemeth, her husband, Alexander Guadieri, stepson Alexandre Guadieri, and six beloved grandchildren.