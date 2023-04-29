Robert and Sandra in Georgia Plane Crash: What Happened To Michigan Couple?

Today we are going to share some news about Georgie’s plane crash. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about this plane crash and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. We are going to share every single piece of information about this plane crash. Come let’s find out What happened? What is the entire matter? We will try to tell you about the news. Follow us till the end to know all the details related to this case. Keep reading to know all the information about this incident. Let’s continue the article.

A Michigan couple who died in a plane crash in Oconee County has been named Robert and Sandra. The two men whose plane crashed in Watkinsville on April 26 have been identified by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Denton, age 76, and Sandra Denton, age 75, were from Williamsburg, Michigan. It appears that Denton also had a residence in Florida. The Denton family claimed that Robert and Sarah were skilled pilots. They were traveling in a single-engine Cessna 177B between Leesburg, Florida, and Winders Barrow County Airport. According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 2:30 p.m. Government Station Road on property owned by the University of Georgia, close to Experiment Station Road and just outside the municipal limits of Watkinsville.

Robert and Sandra in Georgia Plane Crash

According to the FAA, the pilot and passenger of the Cessna 177-B single-engine aircraft died in the crash. The names of those believed to have died have not been released, but the sheriff’s office reports that next of kin have been notified. Although information about the crash is still being gathered, Oconee County Sheriff James Hale announced late Wednesday that the road was closed for the police investigation. The plane crashed to the ground and was destroyed. According to Hale, the damage was so severe that people at the scene could not immediately identify the crashed vessel. The National Transportation Safety Board and FAA are investigating. Most of the land along Government Station Road belongs to UGA and is used for the college’s agricultural programs as well as cattle pastures.

This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. This news is viral in just some time on all the news channels and all the social media platforms. This news is gaining too much attention from the people. People are very curious to know full information about this incident. People continuously follow this news update to know all the details related to this case. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.