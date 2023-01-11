Robert Fratta: Former Missouri City Officer Dies 29 Years After Plot To Murder Wife

Recnetly the news has come on the internet that a former suburban Houston police officer has been executed on Tuesday 10 January 2023 for hiring two people to kill his wife. Robert Fratta a 65-year-old hired two people to kill his wifey almost 30 years ago in the middle of a divorce and custody battle. Recently this news had come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms. Many poeple are very shocked by this incident and now they are very curious to know about whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

The former suburban Houston police officer Robert Fratta received lethal injections at the state prison in Huntsville for the November 1994 fatal shooting of his wife whose name was Farah. A 65-year-old man was pronounced dead at 7:49 pm, 24 minutes after a lethal dose of the strong sedative pentobarbital started flowing into his arms. Reportedly that three minutes before the execution procedures were started, Barry Brown, who works as Fratta’s spiritual counsel prayed for him beacuse he remained strapped to the death chamber gurney with needles in his arms. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Former Missouri City Officer Dies

According to the report, Brown had obviously asked for prayers for the "hearts that were broken people who grieved and those who will mourn in days ahead". He also went on to ask God to "be merciful to Bobby". Fratta also asked him if he had a final statement, but he stated no. Brown continued praying as the lethal drugs started and Fratta, his eyes closed took a deep breath and then snored loudly six times. Then all movement stopped.

Almost 30 years ago, it is stated that Fratta had directed the murder plot where he hired two people and a middleman named Joseph Prystash to hire the shooter, Howard Guidry, who killed his wife. His wife was shot two times in the head by Guidry in her garage. As per the court report, Fratta had told his buddy that he would kill her.