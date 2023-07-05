Robin Tamang Death Reason? Legendary Rock Singer Passed Away, Death – Obituary

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very well-known singer Robin Tamang has passed away. He was an amazing artist who is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on Tuesday. Recently his sudden demise news has come on the internet many people are very stunned. It is very painful news for his community as they lost their beloved person and they are mourning his death. Now many people are very curious to know about Robin Tamang and what happened to him. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Robin Tamang was a very talented person who was born in 1963, in Bukit Timah, Singapore. He was a wonderful Nepalese singer, musician, actor, and founder of the rock band Robin and The New Revolution. He was an actor and has performed in many Nepalese movies. He spent his childhood in Hong Kong. He was very popular for his character of Yama Nadu in the Amazon Prime Series, The Last Hour. His acting and music are connected to the natural human expression of emotion. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Robin Tamang Death Reason?

Wonderful artist Robin Tamang is no more among his close ones and took his last breath on 4 July 2023, Tuesday. His unexpected death was announced on his Facebook page. As we know now many people must be very curious to know about his cause of death. As per the report, he died at his residence in Budhanilkanth Municipality-5 Bishnumati Chisyani in Kathmandu. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the article till the end.

Reportedly, authorities said they found him senseless on the floor of his second-floor bedroom. After that Robin has been taken to Maharajganj’s Teaching Hospital for a post-mortem. Currently, there is no information about the cause of death if we will get any information then we will update you soon. Since his sudden death news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms. Here we have shared all the information which we had. May Robin’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.