Rocky River High School Student Killed, 2 Other Students Seriously Injured in Mint Hill

Rocky River High School Student Dies in Car Accident in Mint Hill Rocky River High student died in a car accident Monday morning. Two more students are in critical condition. According to multiple media outlets, the accident happened in the Mint Hill town limits. Three Rocky River High School students were involved in the accident. The Rocky River High School community has come together to support each other and the families affected by this tragedy. Counselors have been placed on staff to help students and staff cope with this heartbreaking news. Let’s continue to find out more details related to this incident. So, read the entire article carefully.

Rocky River High School is in a state of mourning as the tragic accident continues to reverberate through the community. The school administration, faculty, and students are united in this time of sorrow, offering their condolences and support to the families of those who lost loved ones in the tragic accident Monday morning. According to a statement released by the school district, the student who died in the crash has been identified as eighteen-year-old Jovany Escamilla-salinas, a beloved member of the Rocky River High School’s soccer team. The other two students who were involved in the accident, whose names have not yet been released, are listed in critical condition.

Rocky River High School Student Killed