Headline

Roderick Jackson Cause Of Death? National Grid worker killed in Waltham crash

21 mins ago
by Vandna Chauhan

In today’s article, we are going to share some sad news with you. Recent news has revealed that a person named Roderick Jackson has passed away. Yes, you heard it right. The news of Roderick Jackson’s death is making a lot of headlines on the internet and is also attracting people’s attention. After hearing the news of Roderick Jackson’s death, people have asked when Roderick Jackson died. What could have been the cause of Roderick Jackson’s death? Because of this, we have collected for you every clear information related to the death of Roderick Jackson. Stay with us till the end of the article and know this news in depth.

Roderick Jackson

Before knowing about Roderick Jackson’s death, let us tell you about Roderick Jackson. 36-year-old Roderick Jackson was a resident of Cambridge. He was an honest employee of National Grid. But the recent news of his death has shocked everyone because no one had ever imagined that he would say goodbye to the world like this. We know that after hearing the news of Roderick Jackson’s death, this question must be running in your mind again and again when and how Roderick Jackson die. According to sources, it has been learned that Roderick Jackson died in a terrible car accident on Wednesday.

Roderick Jackson Cause Of Death?

As soon as the police received information about Roderick Jackson’s car accident, they took the matter seriously reached the spot, and continued their investigation. Apart from Roderick Jackson, Waltham police have also identified another person as the victim of this accident, whom the police have identified as National Grid employees. While giving their statement to the public about this horrific road accident, the police said that in this incident, 54-year-old Peter Simon of Woodsville, New Hampshire tried to take a U-turn and collided with an oncoming vehicle.

Roderick Jackson’s death in a car accident has left a deep impact on his family. Apart from his family, the entire National Grid community is saddened to hear the news of his death. As far as the question of organizing the funeral of Roderick Jackson is concerned, no clear information has been shared about it yet. If we receive any further information related to this news, we will share it with you in the next article. Today’s article ends with this, see you in the next new article with a piece of new news, till then stay tuned with us for more updates.

