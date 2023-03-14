Rolly Crump Death Reason? Disney Designer Rolly Crump Passed Away at 93

An American animator and designer who was noted for his work as a Disney Imagineer and also helped to design It’s A Small World, Rolly Crump sadly passed away at the age of 93. He was the animator turned theme park designer. Unfortunately, Rolly Crump took his last breath on Sunday, March 12, 2023, in his Carlsbad home, where he had been in hospice care, told his son, Christopher. It is heartbreaking to hear the passing of Rolly Crump who is no more between us but his contribution to the design of Walt Disney will be always appreciated by many.

Since the news of the artist’s passing was broke on the Internet, his friends and colleagues are paying tribute to him and giving their deep condolences to the family members who are going through a difficult time. Crump’s family said in a statement,” Rolly and his family would like to thank the fans for supporting his work over the years. His entire life was filled with one ‘kind of a cute story’ after the next, and he will be remembered with lots of love.” Being an artist, he was a family man who was always there for them and stood by them for any need.

Rolly Crump Death Reason?

The official Walt Disney Family Museum’s Twitter page wrote,” Our deepest condolences to the friends and family of Disney Legend and Imagineer, Rolly Crump. Rolly was a true original amongst Imagineers. His imagination and creativity will be greatly missed here at the museum”.

Born as Roland Fargo “Rolly” Crump on February 27, 1930, in Alhambra, California, US. He became a part of Walt Disney Studios in 1952 and began working on inbetweening, before becoming an assistant animator on movies including Peter Pan, Lady and the Tramp, Sleeping Beauty, and One Hundred and One Dalmatians. He became a designer of some of Disneyland’s attractions and shops that include The Haunted Mansion, Enchanted Tiki Room, and Adventureland Bazaar.

Along with this, he was responsible for designing many of the Disney attractions at the 1964 New York World’s Fair, including It’s a Small World. and its Tower of the Four Winds marquee. His contribution to the work will be always appreciated by his teams and colleagues who were with hin during his career. Later, he retired from Disney and published an autobiography titled “It’s Kind of a Cute Story” in 2012. Unfortunately, Rolly Crump passed away after fulfilling his all dream. He will be always remembered by his family.