ROM vs BRG Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Lineup Roma vs Braga Club Friendlies

Here we are sharing a piece of exciting and big news with you that one of the best and most amazing Club Friendlies leagues is all set to entertain its fans. A highly anticipated match is going to be played between Roma vs Braga. Both teams are very famous and they are ready to give their best to win the match. Now all the fans are very excited about the match as they want to support their favourite team. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the ROM and BRG match and we will share it with you in this article.

Club Friendlies is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. Both teams have amazing players and they are ready to give their for winning the match. If anyone wants to see the match then you can book the tickets from the websites. The Club Friendlies match between Roma and Braga will be played at Estádio Municipal de Albufeira. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details like a team, date, day, venue, time, lineup and other details of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Roma (ROM) vs Braga (BRG)

League: Club Friendlies

Day: Thursday

Date: 27th July 2023

Time:12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue:Estádio Municipal de Albufeira

Roma (ROM) Possible Playing 11:1.Mile Svilar, 2. Chris Smalling, 3. Gianluca Mancini, 4. Mehmet Zeki Celik, 5. Bryan Cristante, 6. Lorenzo Pellegrini, 7. Edoardo Bove, 8. Stephan El Shaarawy, 9. Nicola Zalewski, 10. Paulo Dybala, 11. Andrea Belotti

Braga (BRG) Possible Playing 11:1.Matheus Lima Magalhaes, 2. Jose Fonte, 3. Vitor Tormena de-Farias, 4. Victor Gomez, 5. Sikou Niakate, 6. Andre Horta, 7. Al Musrati, 8. Bruma, 9. Ricardo Horta, 10. Abel Ruiz, 11. Alvaro Djalo

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing players and they are ready to give their best to win the match. This match is going to be played between Roma vs Braga on 27th July 2023 from 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT) at Estádio Municipal de Albufeira. If we talk about the recent match result the ROM team won 0 matches, lost 2 matches and draw 3 matches on the other hand the BRG team won 2 matches, lost 2 matches and draw 1 match. The BRG team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.