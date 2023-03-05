ROM vs JUV Dream11 Team Prediction Live Score Today’s Match Roma vs Juventus

Hello, all the lovers of the football match, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you that a very well know and outstanding Serie A league is all set for the upcoming match. This match is going to be played between Roma vs Juventus. Both teams are very famous among people and both teams have different gameplay. Now both teams will give their best for winning the match. Now all the fans are searching for the match details as they are very keen to know about the match. Here we have more information about the ROM vs JUV match and we will share it with you in this article.

A very famous league is all set for this match. Now all the fans are ready to support their favourite team. If we talk about the players of the match then all the players are very amazing and talented and they are ready to give their best in the playground. The Serie A match between Roma vs Juventus will be played at Stadio Olimpico. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match details like the team, time, date, venue, day and other details of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Roma (ROM) vs Juventus (JUN)

League: Serie A

Day: Monday

Date: 6th March 2023

Time:01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Stadio Olimpico

Roma (ROM) Possible Playing 11: 1.Rui Patricio, 2. Leonardo Spinazzola, 3. Gianluca Mancini, 4. Roger Ibanez, 5. Marash Kumbulla, 6. Bryan Cristante, 7. Lorenzo Pellegrini, 8. Nicola Zalewski, 9. Georginio Wijnaldum, 10. Paulo Dybala, 11. Tammy Abraham

Juventus (JUN) Possible Playing 11: 1.Wojciech Szczesny, 2. Danilo, 3. Alex Sandro, 4. Juan Cuadrado, 5. Gleison Bremer, 6. Adrien Rabiot, 7. Nicolo Fagioli, 8. Angel Di Maria, 9. Filip Kostic, 10. Enzo Barrenechea, 11. Dusan Vlahovic

match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams’ players are very skilful and wonderful. This match will be very entertaining and enjoyable. This match will be played between Roma vs Juventus on 6th March 2023 from 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT) at Stadio Olimpico. ROM team won 2 matches, draw 1 match and lost 2 matches and on the other hand, the JUV team won 4 matches, lost 1 match and draw 0 matches. The JUV team looks good in the recent match and has more chances to win the match against ROM. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.