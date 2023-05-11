ROM vs LEV Live Score Dream11 Prediction Roma vs Leverkusen UEFA Europa League

Today in this article, we are going to talk about a superb football match that is going to be played between Roma (ROM) and Leverkusen (LEV). This match will begin play at 12:30 am on Friday 12 May 2023 and this match is fully set to take place at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy. If you are also a football lover and want to know more about this wonderful then you reached the right site. Let us know the whole information about this match such as both teams, team players, reports, and more about this football match and more in this article.

Both teams carry a large number of fans around the world and they are excited to enjoy this wonderful match. Roma had faced two draws, two losses, and one win in the last five matches of this tournament. On the other hand, Leverkusen had faced two draws, two wins, and one loss in the last five matches in this tournament. Both had given similar gameplay in their last matches and now this match is determined as a banging match that will be fully enjoyed by the fans, so watch and enjoy this amazing match.

ROM vs LEV (Roma vs Leverkusen) Match Details

Match: Roma and Leverkusen

Tournament: UEFA Europa League

Date: Friday, 12th May 2023

Time: 12:30 am

Venue: Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy

ROM vs LEV (Roma vs Leverkusen) Starting IXs

Roma (ROM) Possible Starting 11 1. Rui Patricio, 2. Leonardo Spinazzola, 3. Gianluca Mancini, 4. Roger Ibanez, 5. Marash Kumbulla, 6. Lorenzo Pellegrini, 7. Bryan Cristante, 8. Nicola Zalewski, 9. Nemanja Matic, 10. Tammy Abraham, 11. Andrea Belotti

Leverkusen (LEV) Possible Starting 11 1. Lukas Hradecky, 2. Jonathan Tah, 3. Jeremie Frimpong, 4. Edmond Tapsoba, 5. Piero Hincapie, 6. Mitchel Bakker, 7. Nadiem Amiri, 8. Florian Wirtz, 9. Robert Andrich, 10. Amine Adli, 11. Moussa Diaby

According to the exclusive reports, There is no one player who has any major or minor injuries before this match and every player is ready to play this upcoming football match. The weather is clear and beautiful on the match day and there is no chance of rain on the match day which will be most liked by the audience at the stadium. Fans are so much excited to watch and enjoy this superb match and it is expected that this match will be one of the best matches in this tournament. This match will also be live telecast on Sony LIV television and the football lover and fans can easily enjoy this match. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles on exciting news topics.