ROM vs MIL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Roma vs Milan Serie A Scorecard

We are back again with great news for football lovers the next football match Serie A League is going to play. This match is fixed to be played between two teams one is Roma (ROM) and another team is Milan (MIL). This football match is fully set to begin at 12:15 a.m. on Saturday 2 September 2023 and this match is going to take place at Stadio Olimpico. Both teams contain a massive amount of fans from around the world and the fans are so very excited to watch this match and curious to know about this football match, so here we share the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more in this article.

Both teams are going to play thier first head-to-head match and this upcoming match is said one of the most popular matches. Roma had played two matches in this tournament in which they faced one loss and one draw. This team is currently ranked in 13th place in the points table of this tournament. On the other side, Milan had also played two matches and it was awesome for them because they faced victory in both matches. This team is currently ranked at the top of the points table of this tournament. Both teams will give their best, so watch and enjoy this upcoming match.

ROM vs MIL (Roma vs Milan) Match Details

Match: Roma vs Milan (ROM vs MIL)

Tournament: Serie A

Date: Saturday, 2nd September 2023

Time: 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

ROM vs MIL Venue: Stadio Olimpico

ROM vs MIL (Roma vs Milan) Starting 11

Roma (ROM) Possible Starting 11 1.Rui Patricio, 2. Chris Smalling, 3. Gianluca Mancini, 4. Diego Llorente, 5. Rasmus Nissen Kristensen, 6. Bryan Cristante, 7. Lorenzo Pellegrini, 8. Nicola Zalewski, 9. Leandro Paredes, 10. Paulo Dybala, 11. Andrea Belotti

Milan (MIL) Possible Starting 11 1.Mike Maignan, 2. Davide Calabria, 3. Theo Hernandez, 4. Fikayo Tomori, 5. Malick Thiaw, 6. Rade Krunic, 7. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 8. Christian Pulisic, 9. Tijjani Reijnders, 10. Rafael Leao, 11. Olivier Giroud

Lots of fans are excited to watch or enjoy this football match and it is determined that this match will be most liked and fully enjoyed by the fans or viewers. There is no chance of rain on the match day weather is candid and beautiful on the match day which makes the match more interesting. There is no player who is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone will give thier best in this upcoming match. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on JioCinema. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to get more articles.