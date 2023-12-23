ROM vs NAP Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Roma vs Napoli Serie A League

We have great news for football lovers, the Serie A League’s next football match is going to take place. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. This match will be played between Roma (ROM) and the opponent team Napoli (NAP). It will begin to play at 01:15 am on Sunday 24 December 2023 and it will take place at Stadio Olimpico Tour. In this article, we are going to share every single piece of information about this upcoming match.

In this league, both teams played well and performed their best in the previous matches. It is the first head-to-head match between the teams and both have played a total of 16 matches. Roma has faced seven wins, four draws, or five losses, and the team is ranked in the 8th position on the points table. On the other side, Napoli has faced eight wins, three draws, or five losses in the last matches, and the team is ranked in the 6th place on the points table. It will be a banging match in this league that will be fully enjoyed by the viewers.

ROM vs NAP (Roma vs Napoli) Match Details

Match: Roma vs Napoli (ROM vs NAP)

Tournament: Serie A League

Date: Sunday, 24th December 2023

Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Stadio Olimpico Tour

ROM vs NAP (Roma vs Napoli) Starting 11

Roma (ROM) Possible Starting 11 1.Rui Patricio, 2. Leonardo Spinazzola, 3. Gianluca Mancini, 4. Rick Karsdorp, 5. Diego Llorente, 6. Obite Evan N’Dicka, 7. Bryan Cristante, 8. Edoardo Bove, 9. Leandro Paredes, 10. Paulo Dybala, 11. Romelu Lukaku

Napoli (NAP) Possible Starting 11 1.Alex Meret, 2. Giovanni Di Lorenzo, 3. Amir Rrahmani, 4. Leo Ostigard, 5. Natan Souza, 6. Stanislav Lobotka, 7. Eljif Elmas, 8. Andre Zambo Anguissa, 9. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 10. Matteo Politano, 11. Victor Osimhen

This upcoming football match is set to live broadcast on JioCinema where the fans can easily enjoy it. If we talk about the team winning prediction then Napoli has more chances to face victory in this match against Roma. However, nothing can be said because both teams performed their best in the last matches. Both teams have strong and active players and no one is suffering from any injury. The weather is also clean and clear on the match day and there is no possibility of rain. Lots of fans are waiting for this match and expressing their love by cheering their favorite team player.