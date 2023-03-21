ROM-W vs BAR-W Live Score Dream11 Prediction Today’s Match Roma Femminile vs Barcelona

Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of big news with you that one of the best leagues is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. This match is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between Roma Femminile vs Barcelona. Both teams are very famous and they don’t need any introduction. Now all the fans are waiting for the match as they know that this match is going to be very interesting and entertaining. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match. Here we have more information about the ROM-W vs BAR-W match and we will share it with you in this article.

Now both teams are very excited to see the match as they know that match will be more enjoyable when two powerful teams will face each other. If anyone wants to see the match on the playground then you can book the tickets from websites. The Womens Champions League match between Roma Femminile vs Barcelona will be played at Stadio Olimpico. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there is no chance of rain during the match. Now all the lovers of the football match are very keen to know about the match details including team, time, venue, date, and day. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Roma Femminile (ROM-W) vs Barcelona (BAR-W)

League: Women’s Champions League

Date: 22nd March 2023

Day: Wednesday

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Stadio Olimpico

Roma Femminile (ROM-W) Possible Playing 11: 1.Camelia Ceasar, 2. Elena Linari, 3. Elisa Bartoli, 4. Beata Kollmats, 5. Manuela Giugliano, 6. Benedetta Glionna, 7. Claudia Ciccotti, 8. Zara Kramzar, 9. Valentina Giacinti, 10. Emilie Haavi, 11. Sophie Haug

Barcelona (BAR-W) Possible Playing 11: 1.Sandra Panos, 2. Mapi Leon, 3. Fridolina Rolfo, 4. Irene Paredes, 5. Lucy Bronze, 6. Aitana Bonmati, 7. Patri Guijarro, 8. Keira Walsh, 9. Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic, 10. Mariona Caldentey, 11. Geyse Ferreira

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams have an amazing and outstanding player who always gives their best for winning the match. This match is going to be played between Roma Femminile vs Barcelona on 22nd March 2023 from 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT) at Stadio Olimpico. The ROM-W team won 4 matches and lost 1 match and the BAR-W team won 5 matches and lost o match. The BAR-W team has more chances to win the match.