Ronald Rice Cause of Death? Former State Sen. Ron Rice, ‘African-American Hero,’ Dies at 77

Former state Sen. Ronald Rice has passed away at the age of 77. He was a fiercely independent Democrat who represented Newark for decades. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Wednesday.

Ronald Rice was an American Democratic Party politician who worked in the New Jersey State Senate from 1986 to 2022. He was also an ex-Newark police investigator and Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War. He discovered the Legislative Black Caucus, worked as its first chair and devoted his career to racial and social justice reasons. He was better known for his analysis of New Jersey’s political boss system, Rice repeatedly sparred with the state’s most significant Democrats. He was a very kind person who will be always missed by his close ones. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Ronald Rice Cause of Death?

Ronald Rice was a Legislature's longest-serving African-American who is no more among his close ones. He took his last breath at the age of 77 on 15 March 2023, Wednesday. His passing news was announced by mayor Ted R. Green. As per the report, he died after a fight with cancer.

As far as we know, Rice was born in Richmond, Virginia, U.S on 18 December 1945. He attended Essex County College where he studied an A.S. in police science. He completed his B.S. in management and planning from John Jay College of Criminal Justice and his M.A. in criminal justice from Rutgers University. He also attended Rutgers School of Law.