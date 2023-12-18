Ronaldo Valdez Cause of Death? Police to Probe Deeper into Actor’s Death

In this article, we are going to talk about the death of Ronaldo Valdez whose name is getting so much attention over the internet sites. Yes, you heard right he is no more and died at the age of 76 years. He was a Filipino film and television actor working in the industry for over 50 years. He had worked in many films and gained a lot of popularity for his roles. Let us know what happened to him, how he died, the cause of his demise, and more about himself in brief, so read completely.

His death news was officially confirmed by his son, Janno Gibbs in a statement, and he expressed sadness for his father’s loss. It is shared that he took his last breath on Sunday 17 December 2023 at the residence located in Quezon City, Philippines and he was 76 years old at the time of his passing. However, the excat cause of his death is not revealed and there is no other information has been officially shared yet. Many rumors are flowing on the internet that claim the cause of his death but nothing has been confirmed by any of his family members. Scroll down this page and continue your reading to know more about himself.

Ronaldo Valdez Cause of Death?

His complete name was Ronald James Dulaca Gibbs but he was mostly known by his on-screen name Ronaldo Valdez. Born on 27 November 1947 in Manila, Philippines, he was the beloved son of Janno Gibbs and Melissa Gibbs. He was a Filipino film and television actor. He worked in the industry for more than 5 decades and played his best in the films and TV series Los Bastardos (2018–2019) and 2 Good 2 Be True (2022) was also his final project, and he worked for the films The Mistress (2012), All You Need is Pag-big (2015), Seven Sundays (2017) and many more. Swipe up this page and continue your reading…

Social media is flooded with tributes and many popular personalities are expressing their sadness for his demise. He was survived by his beloved wife, Maria Fe Gibbs, and his two children. Some sources claim that he died by suicide but it is not officially confirmed. He died on 17 December at his home at the age of 76 and the excat cause of his death is not revealed. It is also reported that there is an investigation is also ongoing but it is also not confirmed. We are continuing to gather the excat details and we will update you soon.