Roosevelt High School Accident: 11 Teens Injured After Truck Hits Bus Stop Near High School

Recently, a horrifying incident happened in which a truck collided with a bus stop near Roosevelt High School in Fresno on Wednesday 6 September 2023. A dozen teenagers were injured in this accident and sustained major injuries.

As per the exclusive news, a tragic accident occurred at about 3:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Roosevelt High School located near the intersection of Tulare and Cedar avenues in Fresno. In this accident, a 16-year-old driver was involved and he was reportedly speeding in a truck when it collided with a FAX bus stop where approximately 20 students were waiting. Sadly, a total of 11 students were stuck in the vehicle and they were immediately rushed to local hospitals, fortunately with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. It is a painful moment for the families of the injured students. Swipe up this page and continue this article.

Roosevelt High School Accident

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer shared a statement related to this accident and also shared that no injured students have any major injuries. He added, that none of them appeared to be very serious and this accident could have been a lot worse. After this accident, the 16-year-old driver ran away from the incident place with his 14-year-old sister. However, a family member picked up the accused and tried to leave the area but the accused was able to locate and apprehend the driver. The accused was stopped by the officers at Ventura and Orange. Keep continuing your reading.

After this investigation, Mayor Dyer asserted that the authorities arrested the accused and they are taken into custody at this time. The investigation is still ongoing and is being treated as a hit-and-run case. The Fresno Unified School District also shared a statement and told about this accident. Many are praying for the good health of the injured teenagers. The families of the victims reported a complaint and demand for a legal justice.