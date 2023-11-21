Rosalynn Carter Cause of Death? First Lady and a Political Partner, Passed Away at 96

There is shocking news coming forward related to the death of Rosalynn Carter. Yes, you heard right she died at the age of 96 years and the news of her passing is rapidly circulating on the top of the news channels or internet sites. She was an American writer and activist who also served as the First Lady of the United States from 1977 to 1981. Now her death news is shocking news for many who are expressing their sadness for her. Let us discuss in this article all the circumstances surrounding her demise and also talk about herself in detail, so read it completely.

The news of Smith’s passing was officially announced through a statement from the Carter Center, the statement read, “Our co-founder, former U.S. First Lady Rosalynn Carter, passed away this afternoon in Plains, Georgia.” She breathed her last on Sunday 20 November 2023 at the age of 96 years. It is reported that she died peacefully at her home in Plains, Georgia, surrounded by her family or loved ones at the time of her death. She was diagnosed with dementia and died due to mental health problems. Scroll down this article to know more about yourself.

Rosalynn Carter Cause of Death?

Eleanor Rosalynn Carter was her real but she was also known as Smith among her family and loved ones. She was born on 18 August 1927 in Plains, Georgia, United States, and her life extended to 19 November 2023. She died at her birthplace. She was a member of the Democratic Political Party and was famous as the First Lady of the United States. She was an American writer and activist. She attended Plains High School and then continued her education at Georgia Southwestern College, where she completed her graduation. She was a leading advocate for many issues, including mental health, for decades. keep reading…

If we talk about her marital status, she was married to Jimmy Carter in 1946 and was a loving mother of four children. The news of his death is heartbreaking for his family and loved ones. Reportedly, she died peacefully at her residence on 19 November 2023 and was 96 years old at the time of her demise. She was suffering from dementia and the cause of her death is said to be mental health.