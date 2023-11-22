Roslynn Cobarrubias Cause of Death? Los Angeles, CA Roslynn Cobarrubias Died TV Host

It is very sad to share that Roslynn Cobarrubias passed away on 19 November 2023 in Los Angeles and the news of her death is running in the trends of news channels. She was a prominent figure in multiple fields and was well known as the founder and lead marketing strategist. She was also an active user of social media and she had so many fans around the world on her social media. Now, her death news is breaking the hearts of many who are mourning her demise. Let us know what happened to her, the cause of her passing, and also talk about herself in detail in this article.

Her death news was officially announced through a post on Facebook and his family confirmed her passing. Her passing news sent shockwaves through the Kababayan Network and her community is expressing their sadness for her loss. She took her last breath on Sunday 19 November 2023 in Los Angeles. The cause of her demise is still unknown and there is no details have been shared related to this topic. Many rumors are flowing related to her death cause but nothing has been confirmed by anyone in his family or loved ones. Swipe up this page to know more about her death.

Roslynn Cobarrubias Cause of Death?

Roslynn Cobarrubias was mostly known as DJ Roslynn aka DJ Rose. She was born and grew up in Walnut, California. She studied at Walnut High School and finished his education at Cal State University located in Fullerton. She works as a TV Host, producer, author, speaker DJ, radio host, entrepreneur, event producer, and marketing executive. She was mostly known as a Filipino-American polymath whose talents spanned diverse domains. She gained a lot of attention for her amazing performances and roles including being the former head of artist relations at Myspace and the former global head of music and talent at ABS-CBN.

Now, her passing news is running over the internet as wildfire and making headlines. She was also an active user of social media with a significant following of over 14 thousand on Instagram under the profile name Roslynnc. She was a beloved mother and her death news is heartbreaking news for her family and loved ones. She died on 19 November 2023 but the cause of her demise is still unknown. At present, no information has been shared regarding the obituary arrangements for her death.