Roslynn Cobarrubias Cause of Death? Media Entrepreneur and Pillar of Filipino Community, Dies at 43

Roslynn was a multi-talented actress and singer-songwriter. She was born in Walnut on the 12th of March, 1980. Her family expected her to study political science or law, but she was passionate about music from an early age. She would play her favorite songs to her classmates at lunchtime, earning the nickname “the lunchtime DJ.” She grew up watching music channels such as VH1 on the weekends and MTV on the weekends in the 90s and early 2000s. Her passion for music was so strong that she went to auditions for video jockeys in Hollywood when she was still in college. She was turned down because she was too small for television, but she didn’t give up and found her calling on the radio.

Roslynn Cobarrubias Cause of Death?