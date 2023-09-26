Route 47 Crash: Woman killed in Campton Hills Accident in Kane County, Footage

On Monday afternoon, a fatal collision occurred in a western suburban area, according to the police. This tragic incident took place around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Route 47 and McDonald Road in Campton Hills. According to the police, their preliminary investigation and eyewitness statements indicate that a 69-year-old woman was operating a Ford Escape, heading west on McDonald Road, when she failed to stop at a stop sign. It was at this point that a semi-truck, traveling northbound on Route 47, collided with her vehicle.

The police clarified that the fully loaded semi, weighing approximately 70,000 pounds and carrying mulch, had the legal right of way. Tragically, the driver of the Ford Escape, who sustained life-threatening injuries, had to be extricated from her vehicle by emergency responders. Subsequently, she was transported to St. Joseph Hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased. Fortunately, there were no additional injuries reported. The police have urged anyone who may possess information regarding the accident to get in touch with them by dialing 630-584-0330.

Route 47 Crash

Crash-related fatalities in the Chicago area and nationwide have not only risen in recent years but also in the first three months of 2022, where approximately 9,560 people lost their lives in car accidents, marking a 7% increase compared to the same period in 2021. In Illinois, there has been a steady increase in fatal crashes since 2019 when there were 1,010 fatalities resulting from 938 crashes. Among these, 315 fatalities involved seatbelt usage, 263 fatalities occurred without any restraints, and 186 drivers were unlicensed.



The highest number of fatalities occurred in 2021, with 1,334 fatalities stemming from 1,210 crashes. Of these incidents, 308 drivers were wearing seatbelts, while 337 were not properly restrained, and 283 fatal crashes involved unlicensed drivers. In 2021, the number of pedestrian fatalities reached a five-year high, totaling 214. This marked an increase compared to 175 pedestrian deaths in 2020, 170 in 2019, and 165 in 2018. Similarly, there was a notable rise in semi-truck crash fatalities in 2022 compared to previous years. In 2021, there were 128 fatalities involving semis, while there were 122 in 2020, 116 in 2019, and 126 in 2018.



Motorcycle crash deaths also saw a peak in 2021, with 167 fatalities, surpassing the numbers from 2020 (148 deaths), 2019 (137 deaths), and 2018 (118 deaths). Furthermore, 2020 recorded the highest number of deaths in work zones within the past five years, with 37 fatalities. This figure decreased to 24 work zone deaths in 2021, compared to 33 in 2019 and 17 deaths in 2018.