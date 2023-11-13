ROV vs CAR Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Real Oviedo vs Cartagena La Liga 2 League

Reportedly, the La Liga 2 league is going to play its next football match and it is set to be played between Real Oviedo (ROV) and Cartagena (CAR). Both teams carry a massive number of fans around the world who are curious to get more details about this match and are expressing their enthusiasm. This amazing match is going to take place at Estadio Carlos Tartiere. This upcoming football match will start playing on Tuesday 14 November 2023 at 01:30 PM. Many questions are coming forward such as both teams, team players, predictions, scores, and many more, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information.

Both of the teams played well in their last matches and received a good response from the audience. Both teams have played a total of 14 matches and now going to play thier 15th match. Yes, you heard right both teams are going to play their first head-to-head match in this league. Real Oviedo has faced four wins, six draws, or four losses and is currently ranked in the 14th place in the points table. On the other side, FC Cartagena has faced one win, three draws, or eleven losses in the last match. This team is ranked at the bottom of the points table.

ROV vs CAR (Real Oviedo vs Cartagena) Match Details

Match: Real Oviedo vs Cartagena (ROV vs CAR)

Tournament: La Liga 2 League

Date: Tuesday, 14th November 2023

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Estadio Carlos Tartiere

ROV vs CAR (Real Oviedo vs Cartagena) Starting 11

Real Oviedo (ROV) Possible Starting 11 1.Leo Roman, 2. Daniel Calvo, 3. David Costas, 4. Oier Luengo, 5. Abel Bretones, 6. Viti Rozada, 7. Luismi, 8. Jaime Seoane, 9. Santiago Colombatto, 10. Sebas Moyano, 11. Borja Baston