Roy Richardson Death And Obituary: Member Of Scunthorpe Autograss Club Wikipedia And Biography

Today we are going to share big news which is Scunthorpe member, Roy Richardson, has passed away, reports the Scunthorpe Autograss Club. Let’s look at more details about Roy Richardson and his obituary. He would also be a member of the scrutineering team, and during events, he would be the person you saw on your way back to the craters as he would be stationed at the track exit. During the events, that would be the face you saw.

Because Roy would also serve as a marshal for track day events held at Blyton Park, I had the honor of working with him for many years. On behalf of every member of the Scunthorpe and District Motoring Club. Our comfortings to Roy’s wife Shirley, their son Paul and the rest of Roy’s family and friends. Please accept our sympathy.

May you ever find peace actor Roy Richardson. Don't stop flying the flag over that area. Rest In Peace Roy is a great guy with a nice face. During this difficult time, my thoughts and prayers are with Paul Richardson and his family.

Roy Richardson has passed away. Scunthorpe Autograss Club posted a message on social media. It is called, We were shocked to learn of the passing of long-standing Scunthorpe member Roy Richardson, and we send our consolations to his family and friends. Roy enjoyed working on cars in his spare time. He operated a modest garage next to his house and was constantly tinkering with mechanical devices of all kinds. His other area of ​​interest would be the racing track, where he has been a member of the SDMSC family for many years and has been ready to help with any task assigned to him.

Roy Richardson has passed away, according to a post on the Scunthorpe Autograss Club. At this point, it is unknown exactly what caused his death other than his death has been confirmed, and Roy's exact cause of death has also not been released.