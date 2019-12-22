Royal Enfield Bikes In 2020 Specs Features Pictures & Details :- Royal Enfield is all set to bring in a range of new amazing models in the upcoming year i.e., 2020 in order to boost its sales performance as well as to increase market share.

Royal Enfield Bikes In 2020

Almost every bike lover would be known that this bikemaker is going to give a generation change to its highly popular 350cc motorcycles, it will stop the 500cc models comprising Classic, Bullet and Thunderbird. Except from this, the company is also going to upgrade its lineup in order to meet the upcoming BS6 emission norms.

Today, with the help of this article we have listed the top 5 upcoming Royal Enfield bikes that are going to hit showrooms upcoming year.

Royal Enfield Classic 350

The new-generation Royal Enfield Classic 350 is certainly one of the very much awaited bike launches of the upcoming year. The all-new model of the bike is going to sit on a new double cradle chassis as well as witness comprehensive aesthetic and feature upgrades comprising a new instrument cluster, 650-twins inspired gearbox casing and new retro-looking switchgear.

In addition to that some of the reports also suggest that the 2020 Royal Enfield Classic might possibly get a bigger BS6-compliant engine (ranging between 350-400cc) than the existing one.

BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan

Recently, the 2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan was caught on camera, is going to accept some major upgrades. The bike is going to get a larger windscreen, a twin-pod instrument cluster as well as hazard warning light together with a switchable ABS (anti-lock braking system). The Royal Enfield Himalayan is going to be the BS6-compliant 411cc, single-cylinder engine making power worth 24.5bhp and 32Nm of torque.

BS6 Royal Enfield 650 Twins

The company is also going to upgrade its flagship motorcycles such as Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, following year. The updated model on the other hand might possibly get different exhaust tips as we have seen on the test mule. Both of the models are going to come with the BS6-compliant version of the 648cc, air/oil-cooled SOHC engine.

At the present, the Interceptor 650 comes in the price range of Rs 2.6 lakh to Rs 2.80 lakh as well as the Continental GT 650 is priced from Rs 2.75 lakh to Rs 2.95 lakh.

2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350

Similar to the Classic 350, the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 is going to receive comprehensive changes together with a new platform as well as BS6-compliant powertrain. In addition to that the spy pictures also reveal that the bike is going to get a single-pod digital analogue instrument cluster with an LCD display as a replacement for of the twin-pod unit.

Other highlights is going to comprise of LED DRLs in circular ring around the headlamp, a retro rotary selector as well as kill switch, new seats and revised side panels. The 2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 is going to share its engine with the new-generation Classic 350.