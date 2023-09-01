Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Launch Today: Check Full Specs and Features Design Images

The great news was announced by Royal Enfield company. They are launching the new-gen Bullet 350 in the Indian market on September 1, 2023. Based on the manufacturer’s prescribed detail, the 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will be positioned between the Hunter 350 and the classic 350. The overall design of the new-gen Bullet 350 will be similar to the Classic 350, except for some small changes. The new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will get a single-piece seat, a circular halogen headlamp without the hood, a redesigned tail lamp, and a rectangular battery box. Let’s continue reading this article to not miss a single piece of information related to this new model of Royal Enfield Bullet.

Royal Enfield has not shared details about the variants of the new Bullet 350. However, according to reports leaked on social media. The motorcycle will come in three variants. The name of the variants. The names of the variants will be announced during the launch. Reports suggest the entry-level variant of the Bullet 350 will come with single-channel ABS, rear drum brake, and fuel tank in a single color. The mid-level variant is expected to get similar features along with cosmetic updates like gold pinstripes and 3D badging. The top-spec variant will get a blacked-out engine instead of chrome garnish and a black matte effect on the fuel. Swipe to get more details related to this new model of motorcycle.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Launch Today

The bike features a circular headlight with the trademark ‘tiger lamps’. The handlebar is easy to reach, and the footpegs are mid-set. These, coupled with the single-piece contoured seat should ensure comfortable, upright ergonomics. Powering the 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will be the same 349cc single-cylinder engine as the current-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350, producing 20.4PS and 27Nm. Underpinnings include a telescopic fork, twin rear shock absorbs, disc brakes at both ends, or a drum at the rear, depending on the variant, It will rival the likes of Honda H’ness CB350, Jawa Standard, and Benelli Imperiale. Continue to read the whole article for more information.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is one of the oldest models still around in India due to its immense popularity. Launched for the first time in 1969, the motorcycle is one of the most important models from the Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer. It has been almost synonymous with the Royal Enfield brand and emerged as one of the most iconic motorcycles in the country. Over the years, the Bullet 350 has been updated and yet continues to enjoy a large fanbase among the biker community as well as regular commuters.