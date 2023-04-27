RR vs CSK Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023

Hello friends, here we are going to share exciting news for those who love to watch a football match. A very famous and amazing TATA IPL league is all set to entertain its fans. This match will be played between Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings. Both teams are very popular and they have a massive fan following. All the players are ready to give their best for winning the match. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the RR vs CHE match details and we will share it with you in this article.

It is a highly anticipated match and this match will be played between two strong teams. If anyone wants to see the match then you can book the tickets from the website. This match is going to be played very interesting and entertaining. Rajasthan Royals will lock horns against Chennai Super Kings in TATA IPL at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, India. If we talk about the weather then the weather in Jaipur, IN is Mostly Cloudy and there are no chances of precipitation during the game.

Match Details

Team: Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CHE)

Date: 27th April 2023

Day: Thursday

Time: 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, India.

League: TATA IPL

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Possible Playing 11: 1. Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2. Jos Buttler(WK), 3. Sanju Samson(WK)(C), 4. Devdutt Padikkal, 5. Shimron Hetmyer, 6. Dhruv Jurel, 7. Ravichandran Ashwin, 8. Jason Holder, 9. Trent Boult, 10. Sandeep Sharma, 11. Yuzvendra Chahal

Chennai Super Kings (CHE) Possible Playing 11: 1. Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2. Devon Conway(WK), 3. Ajinkya Rahane, 4. Moeen Ali, 5. Ambati Rayudu, 6. Shivam Dube, 7. Ravindra Jadeja, 8. MS Dhoni(WK)(C), 9. Matheesha Pathirana, 10. Maheesh Theekshana, 11. Tushar Deshpande

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing and outstanding players and they always give their best for winning the match. This match is going to be played between Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings on 27th April 2023 from 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, India. The RR team won 4 matches and lost 1 match and on the other hand, the CHE team won 4 matches and lost 1 match. So if very hard to say which team will win the match as both teams are powerful. Let's see which team will win the match.