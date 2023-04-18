RR vs LKN Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants TATA IPL

Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you that one of the best and most famous TATA IPL leagues is all set for the cricket match. This match is going to be played between Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants. both teams are very famous among people because they always give their best for winning the match. Now all the fans are very excited about the match as they know that it will be more interesting and entertaining. Now fans must be very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the RR vs LKN match and we will share it with you in this article.

TATA IPL will see Rajasthan Royals facing off against Lucknow Super Giants in Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, India. The weather in Jaipur, IN is hazed but there are no chances of precipitation during the game.

Match Details

Team: Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LKN)

League: TATA IPL

Date: 19th April 2023

Day: Wednesday

Time: 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, India.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Possible Playing 11: 1. Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2. Jos Buttler(WK), 3. Sanju Samson(WK)(C), 4. Riyan Parag, 5. Shimron Hetmyer, 6. Dhruv Jurel, 7. Ravichandran Ashwin, 8. Trent Boult, 9. Adam Zampa, 10. Sandeep Sharma, 11. Yuzvendra Chahal

Lucknow Super Giants (LKN) Possible Playing 11: 1. Lokesh Rahul(C), 2. Kyle Mayers, 3. Deepak Hooda, 4. Krunal Pandya, 5. Nicholas Pooran(WK), 6. Marcus Stoinis, 7. Ayush Badoni, 8. Avesh Khan, 9. Yudhvir Singh Charak, 10. Mark Wood, 11. Ravi Bishnoi

Match Prediction

This match is going to be played between Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants on 19th April 2023 from 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, India. The RR team won 3 matches and lost 1 match and on the other, the LKN teams won 3 matches and lost 2 matches. The RR team has come chances to win the match against LKN.