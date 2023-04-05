RR vs PBKS Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Updates

Hello friends, here we are going to share exciting news with you that one of the best TATA IPL leagues is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played on Wednesday. Now both teams are very famous and they are ready to give their best to win the match. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the RR vs PBKS match and we will share it with you in this article.

TATA IPL is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. Now all the fans are very excited about the match as they know that it will be more interesting and amazing. TATA IPL will see Rajasthan Royals facing off against Punjab Kings at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, India. If we talk about the weather then the weather in Jaipur, IN is Clear and there are 2% chances of precipitation during the game. Now all the fans of the match are very keen to know about the match details like a team, time, date, day, venue and other details of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Match Details

League: TATA IPL

Team: Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Date: 5th April 2023

Day: Wednesday

Time: 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, India

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Possible Playing 11: 1. Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2. Jos Buttler(WK), 3. Sanju Samson(WK)(C), 4. Devdutt Padikkal, 5. Riyan Parag, 6. Shimron Hetmyer, 7. Ravichandran Ashwin, 8. Jason Holder, 9. Trent Boult, 10. KM Asif, 11. Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Possible Playing 11: 1. Shikhar Dhawan(C), 2. Prabhsimran Singh(WK), 3. Bhanuka Rajapaksa(WK), 4. Jitesh Sharma(WK), 5. Sikandar Raza, 6. Sam Curran, 7. Shahrukh Khan, 8. Rahul Chahar, 9. Harpreet Brar, 10. Nathan Ellis, 11. Arshdeep Singh

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams’ players are very famous among people and they are ready to give their best for the match. This match is going to be played between Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings on 5th April 2023 from 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, India. If we talk about the recent match result then the RR team won 14 matches and the other hand PBKS team won 10 matches. As per the scoreboard, the RR team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.