RR vs SRH Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 Match-52

Here are sharing a piece of big news for those who love to watch a cricket match. This match is going to be played between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. Because one of the best and most popular TATA IPL league is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. Both teams are very famous and they have a massive fan following. Now all the fans are searching for the match details as they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the RR vs SRH match and we will share it with you in the match.

If we talk about the weather then the weather in Jaipur, IN is Clear and there is a 1% chance of precipitation during the game.

Match Details

Team: Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

League: TATA IPL

Date: 7th May 2023

Day: Sunday

Time: 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, India.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Possible Playing 11: 1. Yashasvi Jaiswa, 2. Yuzvendra Chahal,3, Dhruv Jurel, 4. Ravichandran Ashwin, 5. Trent Boult, 6. Adam Zampa, 7. Sandeep Sharma,8 Jos Buttler(WK), 9. Sanju Samson(WK)(C), 10. Devdutt Padikkal, 11. Shimron Hetmyer

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Possible Playing 11: 1. Marco Jansen, 2. Mayank Markande, 3. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 4. Kartik Tyagi, 5. T Natarajan, 6.Mayank Agarwal, 7. Aiden Markram(C), 8. Harry Brook, 9. Heinrich Klaasen(WK), 10. Abdul Samad, 11. Abhishek Sharma

Match Prediction

If we talk about the match result then the RR team won 2 matches, draw 0 matches and lost 3 matches and on the other hand, SRH won 1 match, draw 0 matches and lost 4 matches. The RR team has more chances to win the match.