Rs 5 Crore Cash Seized From Car in Hyderabad, CCTV Video Footage

Recently news has revealed that Hyderabad Police recovered cash worth Rs 5 crore from a vehicle. Yes, you heard it right. This news is becoming increasingly viral on the internet. This news has attracted a lot of attention and has forced people to know deeply about this news. People have even started asking whose cash Rs 5 crore was found in the car. Have the police continued their investigation on this matter?

As we have told you in the above paragraph that Hyderabad Police recovered cash worth Rs 5 crore from a car. According to the information, it has been found that seven people were carrying cash in two cars. But these cars were stopped by the blockade policemen at the Ganchibowli area. When both the cars were searched, cash worth Rs 2 crore was found in the car. After this a decision was taken to resolve this matter seriously. This case shocked people because carrying Rs 5 crore in cash is not a common thing.

Rs 5 Crore Cash Seized From Car in Hyderabad

The police arrested seven people and handed over all the cash to the Income Tax Department. The Hyderabad Police community will investigate this matter. However, seven people have not yet presented any statement regarding the recovered cash. Election Commissioner says that the strictest tax should be imposed on people carrying this cash. Because having so much cash indicates some kind of black money. Every Indian now wants to know from where and when did seven people get so much cash. However, it is true that the cash recovered was being taken for the elections to be held in Telangana.

Like other cases, this case has also been added to a corruption case. The matter of relief is that the police stationed at the check post performed their duty with full honesty and fearlessness. The police standing at the check post did not let this cash fall into any bad hands. So far, only this news has come to light related to this incident, which we have shared with you in this article.