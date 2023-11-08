RS vs BEN Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Real Sociedad vs Benfica UEFA Champions League

It is emerging that the UEFA Champions League’s next football match is going to take place. It is fixed to be played between Real Sociedad (RS) and Benfica (BEN). Lots of people and fans are expressing their excitement to know more about this match. It will be played at Anoeta Sports Complex which is mostly used for football matches. This upcoming football match will begin at 11:15 pm on Wednesday 8 November 2023. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. Here, we shared all the details of this football match and also talked about both team’s previous matches.

The last matches of both teams were amazing and the gameplay performances of both teams won the hearts of audiences and viewers. Both teams have played a total of three matches and now going to play their second head-to-head match in this league. Real Sociedad has faced two wins, or a draw and this team is currently ranked at the top of the points table. On the other side, Benfica faced an unwell response by losing all three matches in this league. Both of the teams have strong and active players who will give thier best until the end, so watch this upcoming match.

RS vs BEN (Real Sociedad vs Benfica) Match Details

Match: Real Sociedad vs Benfica (RS vs BEN)

Tournament: UEFA Champions League

Date: Wednesday, 8th November 2023

Time: 11:15 PM (IST) – 05:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Anoeta Sports Complex Stadium

RS vs BEN (Real Sociedad vs Benfica) Starting 11

Real Sociedad (RS) Possible Starting 11 1.Alex Remiro, 2. Aihen Munoz, 3. Robin Le Normand, 4. Igor Zubeldia, 5. Hamari Traore, 6. Ander Barrenetxea, 7. Martin Zubimendi Zubimendi, 8. Mikel Merino, 9. Brais Mendez, 10. Mikel Oyarzabal, 11. Takefusa Kubo