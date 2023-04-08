RS vs GEF Live Score Dream 11 Team Fantasy Prediction Real Sociedad vs Getafe

Hello friends, here we are going to share exciting news for those who love to watch a football match. Because a very well know and outstanding La Liga league is coming back to entertain its fans. This match is going to be played between Getafe vs Real Sociedad. As we all know that football is one of the best games and people love to play and watch this game. Both teams are very famous and they don’t need any introduction. Now many people are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the match RS vs GEF and we will share it with you in this article.

La Liga league is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. Both teams are very famous and they are ready to give their best as they don’t want to skip any single chance of the match. Real Sociedad will lock horns against Getafe in La Liga in Reale Arena. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details like team, time, date, venue, lineup and other details of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information.

Match Details

Team: Real Sociedad (RS) vs Getafe (GEF)

League: La Liga

Date: 8 April 2023

Day: Saturday

Time: 10:00 PM

Venue: Reale Arena

Real Sociedad (RS) Possible Playing 11:1.Alex Remiro, 2.Aihen Munoz, 3.Andoni Gorosabel, 4.Aritz Elustondo, 5.Jon Pacheco, 6.Martin Zubimendi Zubimendi, 7.Mikel Merino, 8.David Silva, 9.Brais Mendez, 10.Takefusa Kubo, 11.Umar Sadiq/Egoitz Arana

Getafe (GEF) Possible Playing 11: 1.David Soria, 2.Dakonam Djene, 3.Juan Antonio Iglesias Sanchez, 4.Domingos Duarte, 5.Fabrizio Angileri, 6.Mauro Arambarri, 7.Carles Alena, 8.Portu, 9.Jaime Seoane, 10.Enes Unal, 11.Borja Mayoral

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing players and they are ready to show their best moves in the playground. This match is going to be played between Real Sociedad (RS) vs Getafe (GEF) on 8 April 2023 at 10:00 PM in Reale Arena. Currently, all the fans are very curious to know about the match result in the RS team has more chances to win the match against GEF. As we all know that this is a game and game chance at the last moment. Let's see which team will win the match.