RS vs MLC Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Real Sociedad vs Mallorca Copa Del Rey League

10 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

The Copa Del Rey League is back with its next football match and this news is rapidly circulating in the internet trends. This match is fixed to be played between the teams Real Sociedad (RS) and the team will play against the team Mallorca (MLC). Both teams will be against each other and many are waiting for this moment. It is set to begin to play at 02:00 am on Wednesday 28 February 2024 and it will take place at Anoeta Football Stadium. Fans are expressing their excitement and some questions have also been raised in people’s minds related to this match. Let’s discuss all the details in brief.

RS vs MLC Live Score

In this league, all the teams are performing their best and both teams have also performed their best in the last matches which win the hearts of many fans. Real Sociedad has faced four wins or two losses, and the team is presently ranked in the 12th place on the points table. On the other hand, Mallorca has five wins or one loss, and the team is presently ranked in third place on the points table. Both teams have strong players in their teams who will give their best till the end which makes the match more interesting, so watch and enjoy.

RS vs MLC (Real Sociedad vs Mallorca) Match Details

Match: Real Sociedad vs Mallorca (RS vs MLC)
Tournament: Copa Del Rey League
Date: Wednesday, 28th February 2024
Time: 02:00 AM (IST) – 08:30 PM (GMT)
Venue: Anoeta Football Stadium

RS vs MLC (Real Sociedad vs Mallorca) Starting 11

Real Sociedad (RS) Possible Starting 11 1.Alex Remiro, 2. Jon Pacheco, 3. Robin Le Normand, 4. Hamari Traore, 5. Javi Galan, 6. Ander Barrenetxea, 7. Martin Zubimendi Zubimendi, 8. Brais Mendez, 9. Arsen Zakharyan, 10. Takefusa Kubo, 11. Andre-Silva

Mallorca (MLC) Possible Starting 11 1.Predrag Rajkovic, 2. Jaume Costa, 3. Martin Valjent, 4. Antonio Raillo, 5. Giovanni Gonzalez, 6. Matija Nastasic, 7. Daniel Rodriguez, 8. Antonio Sanchez-Navarro, 9. Samu Costa, 10. Vedat Muriqi, 11. Cyle Larin

This upcoming football match is the 7th match of both teams in this league and it will be live-streamed on Fancode. If we talk about the team winning prediction then it is currently quite hard because both teams have performed mostly the same to each other gameplay. It is confirmed this match will be a banging match and most liked by the viewers. No player is suffering from any minor or major injury and all will give their best in this match. There is no possibility of rain on the match day and the climate is also clean or clear. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles.

