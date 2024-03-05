Sports

RS vs PSG Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Real Sociedad vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League

15 hours ago
Add Comment
by Shivam Kumar

In today’s article, we are going to talk about the next match of the UEFA Champions League, and the match is fixed to be played between Real Sociedad (RS) and the opponent team Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Both teams have a large number of fans worldwide and many are waiting to enjoy the moment when both teams play against each other. It is going to begin at 01:30 am on Wednesday 6 March 2024 and it will take place at Anoeta Stadium, a popular football stadium located in San Sebastian, Spain. Let us continue reading this article to know more about this upcoming match such as both teams, players, previous gameplay performance, and more.

RS vs PSG Live Score

The UEFA Champions League is continuing by receiving good responses from the audience and fans. Both teams have played a total of six matches and are now going to play their second face-to-face match. Real Sociedad has faced three wins or three losses, and the team is presently ranked 1st in the Group D of the points table. On the other side, Paris Saint-Germain has faced two wins, two losses, or two draws in the last game, and the team is ranked in the 2nd place of the points table. Scroll down and keep reading…

RS vs PSG (Real Sociedad vs Paris Saint-Germain) Match Details

Match: Real Sociedad vs Paris Saint-Germain (RS vs PSG)
Tournament: UEFA Champions League
Date: Wednesday, 6th March 2024
Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)
Venue: Anoeta Stadium

RS vs PSG (Real Sociedad vs Paris Saint-Germain) Starting 11

Real Sociedad (RS) Possible Starting 11 1.Alex Remiro, 2. Robin Le Normand, 3. Igor Zubeldia, 4. Kieran Tierney, 5. Hamari Traore, 6. Brais Mendez, 7. Ander Barrenetxea, 8. Mikel Merino, 9. Martin Zubimendi Zubimendi, 10. Takefusa Kubo, 11. Andre-Silva

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Possible Starting 11 1.Gianluigi-Donnarumma, 2. Marquinhos, 3. Danilo Pereira, 4. Lucas Hernandez, 5. Vitor Ferreira, 6. Warren Zaire-Emery, 7. Ousmane Dembele, 8. Lee Kang-In, 9. Manuel Ugarte, 10. Bradley Barcola, 11. Randal Kolo Muani

This upcoming football is the 7th match of both teams in this league and it is going to be live broadcast on Sony Sports. If we talk about the team winning prediction then it is presently quite hard because both teams have performed their best in the last matches. However, it can be said that Real Sociedad has more chances to win the upcoming match against the team Paris Saint-Germain. The weather is clear on the match day and no reports emerge that any player is suffering from any minor or major injury before the match. Keep connected with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.