RSG vs TSK Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, RSG Kadathanadan vs Thrissur Strikers

Hello friends, here we are back with exciting news with you that a very well-known and amazing Kuwait Kerala PL T20 league is all set to entertain its fans. This upcoming cricket match is going to be played between RSG Kadathanadan vs Thrissur Strikers. Both teams are very famous as they always give their best to win the match. Now all the fans have been searching about the match as they are very curious to know about the match. Here we have more information about the RSG vs. TSK match and we will share it with you in this article.

All the players are the best and they are ready to show their best moves in the playground. All the fans have been waiting for this match as this match will be played between two powerful teams. RSG Kadathanadan will lock horns against Thrissur Strikers in Kuwait Kerala PL T20 at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the fans have been curious to know about the match details like a team, date, day, venue, lineup and other details of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: RSG Kadathanadan (RSG) vs Thrissur Strikers (TSK)

League: Kuwait Kerala PL T20

Date: 26th July 2023

Day: Wednesday

Time: 10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT)

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

RSG Kadathanadan (RSG) Possible Playing 11:1.Rahul Gopi(WK), 2. Sunil Musthafa, 3. Jithin Pathiyassery Sunil, 4. Shazeeb Emamudeen, 5. Nikhil Anand, 6. Edson Silva, 7. Rahul Murali, 8. Jijo George, 9. Mohammed Tariq Omar, 10. Biju Kurian, 11. Rajeesh Murali

Thrissur Strikers (TSK) Possible Playing 11:1.Abdul Ramsheed(WK), 2. Nasir Kumbdaje(WK), 3. Muhammad Rafeeque, 4. Anas Evk, 5. Bagins Jose, 6. Arun Geetha-John, 7. Ebin Joy, 8. Anu Thomas, 9. Jerry Oommen, 10. Sinto Syril, 11. Asharaf Muniyoor

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both team's players are very talented and amazing and they are ready to defeat each other in the match. This match is going to be played between RSG Kadathanadan vs Thrissur Strikers on 26th July 2023 from 10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT) at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the recent match result RSG Kadathanadan has very good form in recent matches, and most probably they will win this match.