Rumours: Teyana Taylor Announces Separation From Iman Shumpert?

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are getting a lot of attention on the internet and it is also coming out that the couple separated. Teyana is an American singer, actress, dancer, and choreographer. Iman is an American professional basketball player who won a National Basket Association championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. Recently, some rumors of his cheating amid break up, and many netizens are showing thier interest in this topic. Here, we are going to share every single piece of their separating topic and also talk about themselves. So, let’s continue your reading to know about this incident and themselves.

Let us clarify that the couple has called it quits. Teyana shared the couple’s separation on her Instagram account and shared a message “We are still the best of friends, great business partners, and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children”. She shared this message recently this month on 17 September 2023. The couple has split up and this news was shared through Instagram. This news went viral in a short time period, despite the rumors of cheating. Furthermore, She added that “we have family for 10 years together and have spent 7 years of marriage”.

Teyana Taylor Announces Separation From Iman Shumpert?

Iman has yet to address the separation and she announced this news after the rumors spread over the internet that he is cheating on her. Fans and people noticed that the couple are not attending the events together nor have been featured on each other’s social media in months. The couple got married in 2016 and they have been dating last ten years. They are the parents of two children including 7-year-old Junie and 3-year-old Rue Rose. In an interview, she disclosed her opinion on the Nepo Baby phenomenon. Keep continuing your reading to know more about the couples.

Teyana Me Shay Jacqueli Shumpert is her complete name but she is mostly known as Taylor and she is an active user of social media. She was born on 10 December 1990 in New York City and is now, 32 years old. She is an American singer, actress, dancer and choreographer. She signed a record deal with Pharrell Williams' Star Trak Entertainment imprint in 2005. On the other side, Iman Asante Shumpert is his complete name and he is an American football player. He was born in Berwyn, Illinois on 26 June 1990 and he is 33 years old. Both are getting attention after coming out of thier separating news.