Rupal Ogrey Cause of Death? Air Hostess, 25, Found Dead At Mumbai Flat

A shocking incident unfolded when a woman’s dead body was found at her apartment. The breaking news is coming from Mumbai. In this article, we are going to talk about Rupal Orgrey. People are getting shocked and hit the search engine regarding Rupal Ogery. Recently the news has gone viral over the internet. And with that entire world gets to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. This news is circulating all around the internet and creating a huge controversy. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, the Mumbai police found the dead body of an air hostess’s apartment. She was living with her cousin in the apartment where her dead body was found. The victim’s name is identified as Rupal Ogery who was 23 years old at her passing. The woman was living at Marol, Andheri East. The cops discovered her body with her neck slit. Now, people are searching for the name of the accused who did such a huge crime. There are many questions that have been after uploading this news on the internet. Scroll down the page to learn more.

Rupal Ogrey Cause of Death?

Further, the 23-year-old woman’s dead body was found on September 3, 2023, at her 1BHK apartment. This news made headlines on the internet and created a huge controversy. After the investigation, the Mumbai police arrested a man. The man is a building garbage collection staffer. The man was taken into custody on Monday. The motive behind his crime is still unknown. The forensic team collected the deceased’s visceral samples for the investigation. It is also unknown whether she se*ually assaulted or not. The dead body was discovered when her cousin’s friend went to meet her at her apartment.

When her cousin’s friend arrived at her apartment. the apartment was looked inside the room and she called a key maker. The apartment door was opened by a duplicate key. The victim was not responding to the doorbell for long hours. The victim’s cousin’s friend found her dead body which was lying on the floor. She was stabbed to death. There were two cuts on her neck with a sharp knife and she was half naked. The accused name is Vikram Athwal he is a garbage collection staffer in connection with Rupal Ogery Muder. The case is registered against 35-year-old Vikram Athwak who is currently facing several criminal charges. The investigation is still ongoing.