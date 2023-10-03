Russ Francis Cause Of Death? Retired NFL All-Pro Russ Francis Killed in Plane Crash

We are going to share the death news of Russ Francis with our great grief. Yes, you heard right he passed away at the age of 70 years, and the news of his demise is making headlines on the internet and news channels. He was an American professional football player who played for the National Football League. He plays as a Tight End and lots of people like his gameplay performance. This news is rapidly running in the trends of the internet and social media platforms. Let’s know what happened to him, the cause of his passing, and also talk in detail about himself.

His death news was shared and announced through a statement by The New England Patriots. In this statement, it is shared that “the community is saddened by the tragic loss of the former New England Patriots tight end Russ. We are sharing our great condolence to his family and friends.” He died on Sunday 1 October 2023 in Lake Placid, New York and he was 70 years old at the time of his passing. It is shared that he perished in a plane crash that took place near Lake Placid, New York, on October 1st, 2023. In this crash, Francis and his friend Richard McSpadden lost their lives.

Russ Francis Cause Of Death?

As per the sources, Francis and his friend were taking off in a Cessna 177 plane but the plane made an attempt to land back at the airport but failed and crashed into a ravine close by. This incident was unexpected and they both died in this accident. His complete name was Russell Ross Francis and he was born on 3 April 1953 in Seattle, Washington, United States. He was an American professional football player and he played for the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers. He played as a tight end for 13 Seasons in the National Football League (NFL).

He was a member of the San Francisco 49ers and the New England Patriots. He has 393 receptions for 5,262 yards and 40 touchdowns towards the end of his NFL career. His sudden demise made many of his loved ones sad and lots of people are paying tributes to him. His brother also shared his death news on his Facebook post on Sunday and expressed his sorrow for his loss. Presently, there is no details have been shared related to his funeral and obituary.