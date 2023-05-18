Russ Nicholson Cause of Death? The British illustrator Passed Away, Death – Obituary

Here we are sharing a piece of saddened and shocking news with you that Russ Nicholson has passed away reportedly. He was a well-known British illustrator who is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Wednesday. His demise news was confirmed by an Original Oldhammer Artwork. Since the news has come on the internet many people are broken and now they are very curious to know about Russ Nicholson and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Russ Nicholson was a very talented person who was best recognized for his fantasy black-and-white artwork. He was a fantasy artist who made wonderful artwork for Game books, Fantasy-related magazines, and Fantasy Games. He attended Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design in Scotland and after that, he became an important part of Dundee University. He shifted to England, where he stayed for the rest of his life with the anomaly of a brief stint in Papua New Guinea. He contributed to many significant gaming-connected products including the first in the illustrated series and The Warlock of Firetop Mountain.

Russ Nicholson Cause of Death?

Russ Nicholson is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on 17 May 2023, Wednesday. As we already mentioned that his sudden demise news has been confirmed by an Original Oldhammer Artwork. Since his passing news came on the internet many people are saddened and are curious to know about his cause of death. But currently, there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed by his family and friends.

As far as we know, Russ Nicholson was born in Glasgow, United Kingdom. He was an amazing and talented person who achieved huge respect due to his best work and he will be always missed by his close ones. It is very hard news for his family as they lost their beloved person of the family. Since his passing news went out many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on the social media platforms.