Russian Airport: Ukrainian Drones Launch a Large-Scale Attack Video Watch

Ukrainian drones launch a large-scale attack on a Russian airport. Today a piece of disastrous news has come from Russia, stating enormous fire erupts at Russian airport as drones launch their largest attack in Pskov, damaging multiple planes.





Russian authorities report that the most notable strike occurred roughly 660 km (411 miles) north of the Ukrainian border in Pskov, near the boundaries with Estonia and Latvia. They also assert that four military transport planes of the Il-76 model were impacted by the attack. Russia has stated that Ukraine conducted drone attacks in six Russian regions. One of the targeted areas was the city of Pskov in the western part of the country, near the borders of Latvia and Estonia. This attack on a local airport reportedly caused damage to military transport planes, along with explosions and a significant fire.

Possibly marking the most extensive drone strike on Russian soil since Moscow's complete invasion of Ukraine last year, the Russian defense ministry reported on Wednesday that drones had been intercepted in the areas of Orlov, Bryansk, Ryazan, Kaluga, and the Moscow region encircling the Russian capital.



Drones targeted an airport situated in the western Pskov region, leading to a significant fire, as both the governor and local media have stated. The Defense Ministry confirmed the interception of additional drones over Oryol, Bryansk, Ryazan, Kaluga, and the Moscow region surrounding the Russian capital.



The Pskov strike impacted an airport in the city that shares its name with the region. Four Il-76 transport aircraft were reportedly harmed in the incident, as indicated by Russia’s state news agency Tass, which cited statements from emergency personnel.



In response, the governor of the Pskov region, Mikhail Vedernikov, directed the cancellation of all flights to and from the airport on Wednesday. This measure was enacted to facilitate a comprehensive evaluation of the inflicted damage during daylight hours.



Videos and pictures shared on social media depicted plumes of smoke rising above Pskov, along with a sizable blaze. Governor Vedernikov confirmed that there were no casualties, and the fire had been successfully contained. While media reports not officially confirmed mentioned that approximately 10 to 20 drones might have participated in the airport attack.



Pskov was the sole region where authorities documented damage. In the Bryansk region, the Russian military reported downing three drones, while Governor Andrei Klychkov of the Oryol region stated two drones were intercepted. Two more drones were taken down in the Ryazan region, one in Kaluga, and another in the Moscow region, officials noted.



Despite the absence of casualties or damage in these areas, residents of the Bryansk region cited hearing a loud explosion, as per certain Russian media sources.



Additionally, in the early hours of Wednesday, officials appointed by Russia in annexed Crimea revealed repelling a drone attack aimed at Sevastopol’s harbor. Mikhail Razvozzhayev, the Moscow-appointed governor of Sevastopol, indicated that the exact number of destroyed drones was not immediately ascertainable. The extent of any potential damage caused by the attack remained unclear.