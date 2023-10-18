Ruth Colby Cause of Death? Silver Cross Hospital CEO Passed Away at age 69

We are sharing a piece of sad news that the CEO and President of Silver Cross Hospital Ruth Colby is no more. Yes, it is true that Ruth Colby has recently passed away. She was only 69 years old at the time of her passing. Her sudden death left the whole community and family in a feeling of deep sorrow. In this article, we are going to talk about Ruth Colby and about her personal life. People massively searching for her cause of death. Currently, her cause of death is becoming a main topic on the web for discussion. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, the CEO and President of Silver Cross Hospital Ruth Colby passed away at the age of 69. The Silver Cross Hospital is located in New Lenox, Illinois whose CEO was Ruth Colby. Recently her demise news has gone viral on the internet and the entire world wants to get details about her cause of death. Many of the known people of Ruth Colby described as demise as unexpacted. The heartbreaking shared through a social media post. The CEO of Silver Cross Hospital Ruth Colby passed away on October 15, 2023. She took her last breath in a Chicago University Medical Center. Swipe up the page.

Ruth Colby Cause of Death?

Further, her cause of death is becoming a main topic on the internet. People are curious to know about her cause of death. If you are searching for her cause of death let us tell you that she passed away due to complications from surgery. The surgery took place a few weeks ago. Many people paid tribute to the late Ruth Colby. Her family and Silver Cross Hospital’s staff are going through suffering from a difficult time after the passing of Ruth Colby. She played a very important role in transforming a community health center into a regional medical center. Keep reading.

If we talk about her achievements, Ruth Colby was senior president for 12 years. She held the position of CEO and President in October 2017. She was a beloved mother, sister, and daughter. Ruth Colby's contribution to the Silver Cross Hospital never be forgotten. She established an open-heart surgery program in 2019. The tragic demise of Ruth Colby left a void in people's heart who was too close to her. The Silver Cross Hospital's Chief of Staff, Joseph Hindo paid tribute to the late Ruth Colby. Her support and positive view of the Silver Cross Hospital never be forgotten. May her soul rest in peace.