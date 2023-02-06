RVL vs ALM Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup La Liga Rayo Vallecano vs Almeria

Once again, two teams of the popular football league, La Liga have come with another match that will be held tonight on the football ground. Maybe, fans have been waiting to watch this match for a long day because all the tickets of the match have been sold out. Let us tell you that team Rayo Vallecano (RVL) and team Almeria (ALM) will face off against each other at the football ground. Well, both teams have already played several matches and this could be another one tonight. Keep reading to get more details related to the upcoming episode.

Through this article, we will share more details of the upcoming episode such as time, date, venue, and lineups players. If you are one of those who will create a lineups teams to win via Dream11 so, you need to keep remembering in your mind that some of the players will not be a part of the match tonight. Two players, Garcia A, and Valentin O will remain questionable in tonight’s match. You will have to be updated with the latest announcements of the match.

RVL vs ALM Match Details

Team Names:- Rayo Vallecano (RVL) vs Almeria (ALM)

League:- La Liga

Venue:- Campo de Futbol de Vallecas (Madrid)

Date:- Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Time:- 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

RVL vs ALM Squad Player

Rayo Vallecano (RVL):-

Stole Dimitrievski, Ivan Balliu, Pep Chavarria, Raul de Tomas, Miguel Morro, Diego Mendez, Pablo Munoz, Esteban Saveljich, Fran Garcia, Florian Lejeune, Oscar Trejo, Pathe Ciss, Isi Palazon, Sergio Camello, Oscar Valentin, Alejandro Catena, Andres Martin, Unai Lopez, Abdul Mumin, Diego Lopez, Alvaro Garcia Rivera, Santi Comesana, Mario Hernandez, Mario Suarez, Radamel Falcao, Jose Pozo, and Salvi Sanchez.

Almeria (ALM):- Chumi,Largie Ramazani, Inigo Eguaras, Francisco Portillo, Dyego Sousa, Lazaro Marques, Arnau Puigmal, Martin Svidersky, Alex Centelles, Marko Milovanovic, Carlos Rojas, Diego Fuoli, Sergio Akieme, Srdan Babic, Alejandro Pozo, Rodrigo Ely, Cesar de la Hoz, Samu Costa, Diego Marino, El Bilal Toure, Houboulang Mendes, Kaiky Melo, Lucas Robertone, Adrian Embarba, Gonzalo Melero, Fernando Martinez, Leo Baptistao, and Luis Javier Suarez.

RVL vs ALM Lineups Player

Rayo Vallecano (RVL):- Stole Dimitrievski, Ivan Balliu, Alejandro Catena, Fran Garcia, Florian Lejeune, Oscar Trejo, Pathe Ciss, Santi Comesana, Andres Martin, Isi Palazon, and Sergio Camello

Almeria (ALM):- Fernando Martinez, Sergio Akieme, Srdan Babic, Alejandro Pozo, Rodrigo Ely, Cesar de la Hoz, Lucas Robertone, Adrian Embarba, Gonzalo Melero, Leo Baptistao, and Luis Javier Suarez.

RVL vs ALM Match Prediction

Now, the match will begin within a few hours and many fans are getting excited to watch this match but the main thing is that who will be the winner of the match tonight. It will be interesting to watch the match. According to the updates, team Rayo Vallecano is at the 8th spot with 19 matches where they won 8 matches and lost 6 matches while team Almeria is at the 14th spot with 19 matches where they won 6 matches and lost 9 matches. As per the expert advice, team Rayo Vallecano will have more chances to win this match.