Ryan Comer Death Cause Linked To Plane Crash In Mille Lacs

Authorities are investigating after a man died in a plane crash on Mille Lacs Lake on Friday afternoon.

Ryan Comer’s Death Cause

The Federal Aviation Administration says a single-engine Icon A5 crashed into the lake around 1: 50 p.m. The pilot 47-year-old Ryan Comer of Blaine was the only one on board. Sheriff's office says they were able to recover his body around 10 p.m. The sheriff's office said that the plane was in approximately 26 feet of water, but they were able to pull it out.

Initial information says that two planes took off from the Anoka Country Municipal Airport around 1 p.m. The pilots allegedly were flying to Mille Lacs Lake to do a brief water landing before continuing to their final destination in Aitkin country. The sheriff's office statement is that one of the planes landed successfully, while the other crashed into the lake.

On Saturday morning, Burton put out a request for the public asking anyone with security or ring camera footage of the incident to send it to the sheriff's office. The investigation of the incident is undergoing. The crash reason has not been revealed yet.