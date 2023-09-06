Ryan Taylor Death Reason? 13-year-old Boy Killed in Las Vegas Floods, Family

Here, we are going to share the details of a tragic crash incident in which a 13-year-old passed away. The deceased is identified as Ryan Taylor who died in a devasting accident incident. There are some pictures and clips were also shared on the internet that explain the theory of this incident and the news of this incident is running in the trends of the internet sites. Many are showing thier interest in this news and it become a topic of discussion, so we made an article and shared all the details related to the death of 13 year old and this incident.

According to the reports, he died in a tragic accident and he lost his life when he was riding an inner tube in floodwaters outside his apartment complex located in Las Vegas. He was enjoying the day of fun with his friends and suddenly it turned into a fatal twist of fate which resulted in the death of Ryan. He was 13 years old at the time of his death and died after sticking under an SUV while riding the inflatable inner tube. It is heartbreaking news for his family members and loved ones. Swipe up this article and continue your reading to know more.

Ryan Taylor Death Reason?

After getting involved in this terrible incident, his neighbors attempted to rescue him, and thier desperate efforts were etched in dramatic cell phone videos. The video shows that he was stuck under an SUV and died and the exact surrounding circumstances of his death are not confirmed. This incident happened in the early morning of Sunday 3 September 2023 and he succumbed to the accident. After sticking under the SUV, the immediate response from medics immediately tried to resuscitate Ryan but they couldn’t save his life and he passed away at the incident scene.

After this incident, police began an investigation, and they confirmed his cause of death as an accidental drowning. His death cause was confirmed by the Clark County coroner’s office. His mother, Irene Reynaga expressed thier sadness for his demise and many are supporting his family at this painful moment. The viral video of this incident is crossing a large number of views on the internet and many are expressing their reaction to this incident by commenting. The investigation is ongoing and we have mentioned all the available details about this incident above in this article. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles.