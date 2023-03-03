Ryuho Okawa Death Reason? Founder of Religious Group Happy Science Ryuho Okawa Dies

Here we are sharing a sad and shocking with you that Ryuho Okawa has passed away. He was the creator and director of the religious group Happy Science. He is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 66 on Thursday. Recently Ryuho’s news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one thought that their favorite member will leave the world like this. Now many people are very curious to know about Ryuho Okawa and how did he die.

Ryuho Okawa was a very famous personality and was a Japanese religious He was a political leader and CEO and founder of the Happy Science religious organization and the Happiness Realization Party in Japan. He believed in the spirits and hearts, and a world beyond death, and both of his parents believed in God and the Buddha. He wanted a career in academia or diplomacy. He wanted to promote his ideas in academics or to improve his perspective on life through exposure to multiple civilisations while working as a diplomat. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Ryuho Okawa Death Reason?

The creator and leader of the religious group Happy Science, Ryuho Okawa is no more among his close ones. He took his last breath at the age of 66 on 2 March 2023, Thursday. Since his death news came on the internet many people are shocked by his sudden death and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, He died in a hospital in Tokyo, but his exact cause of death was not disclosed yet. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Ryuho Okawa was born on 7 July 1956 in Kawashima, Tokushima, prefecture, Japan. In 1975 he failed the entrance exam for Tokyo University. After studying for a year, he was accepted into the university’s Liberal Arts Division. He was an amazing person who achieved huge success due to his best work. Funeral plans for Ryuho Okawa will be publicly disclosed by family members. Now many people are expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.