Ryuichi Sakamoto Death Reason? Japanese Electronic Music Maestro Dies at 71

It is very hard to announce that a very famous Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto has passed away recently at the age of 71. He was a composer, record producer and actor who is no more among his close ones and breathed last on Tuesday. Since his passing news has come on the internet and it went viral on social media platforms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Now many people are very curious to know about Ryuichi Sakamoto and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Ryuichi Sakamoto was a Japanese composer, record producer, and actor who accepted a diverse range of styles as a solo artist and as a member of the Yellow Magic Orchestra. He wrote the haunting score to Merry Christmas, Mr Lawrence and achieved an Oscar for 1987’s The Last Emperor. He also worked on the film, an epic about the life of Puyi, the last Beatles, and Debussy. He also enjoyed backpacking different musical styles. He was very popular in Japan as an environmental campaigner, mainly after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear meltdown. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Ryuichi Sakamoto Death Reason?

The well-known Japanese songwriter and producer Ryuichi Sakamoto is no longer among his close ones. He took his last breath on Tuesday, 28 March 2023 at the age of 71. His passing news has been confirmed by his management team. On the basis of the report, he died on Tuesday while he was taking treatment for cancer. In 2014 he was first diagnosed with throat cancer. In 2022, he disclosed that he had terminal cancer. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Sakamoto was born on 17 January 1952 in Nakano City, Tokyo, Japan. He completed his education at the Tokyo National University of Fine Arts and Music. He was mesmerized by world music, including that of Okinawa island in Japan. He was a very amazing personality who achieved huge success due to his best work and he will be always missed by his family, friends and well-wishers. Since his passing news came on the internet many people are very saddened by his death and they expressed their profound condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.