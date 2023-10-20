S.M. Zafar Death Reason? Veteran Lawyer S.M. Zafar Passed Away in Lahore

S.M. Zafar, a veteran lawyer and former senator, passed away on Thursday in Lahore after a long illness, according to a legal team member. He was 93 years old. Funeral prayers will be held tomorrow in Lahore after the Asr prayers. S. M. Zafar was a former Senator and was the father of Ali Zafar, who is considered one of the best lawyers in Pakistan. S.M. Zafar was born on December 6th, 1930 in Burma. He went to college in Lahore and got his law degree there in 1950. He went on to become one of the best lawyers in Pakistan.

He was a member of Gen Ayub Khan’s cabinet at a young age and later served as a federal minister for legal affairs and parliamentary affairs. He was also a member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) from 2003 to 2012 and served as a Senator from 2012. He was made President of the Lahore HC Bar in 1975 and the Supreme Court Bar President in 1979. He was involved in a lot of important cases and wrote a lot of books and columns. His best-known works include “Mere Mashoor Muqadmay” and “Dialogue on the Political Chessboard”.

S.M. Zafar Death Reason?