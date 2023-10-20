S.M. Zafar Death Reason? Veteran Lawyer S.M. Zafar Passed Away in Lahore

S.M. Zafar, a veteran lawyer and former senator, passed away on Thursday in Lahore after a long illness, according to a legal team member. He was 93 years old. Funeral prayers will be held tomorrow in Lahore after the Asr prayers. S. M. Zafar was a former Senator and was the father of Ali Zafar, who is considered one of the best lawyers in Pakistan. S.M. Zafar was born on December 6th, 1930 in Burma. He went to college in Lahore and got his law degree there in 1950. He went on to become one of the best lawyers in Pakistan.
He was a member of Gen Ayub Khan’s cabinet at a young age and later served as a federal minister for legal affairs and parliamentary affairs. He was also a member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) from 2003 to 2012 and served as a Senator from 2012. He was made President of the Lahore HC Bar in 1975 and the Supreme Court Bar President in 1979. He was involved in a lot of important cases and wrote a lot of books and columns. His best-known works include “Mere Mashoor Muqadmay” and “Dialogue on the Political Chessboard”.
S.M. Zafar Death Reason?
President Arif Alvi expressed his sorrow over the passing of the lawyer, describing him as a friend, an outstanding constitutionalist writer, and a brilliant advocate. He expressed his condolences to the Zafar’s family and offered his prayers. In a statement, Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar expressed his profound sorrow over the lawyer’s passing. He also expressed his prayers for the deceased and expressed his solidarity with the Zafar family. Former ambassador to the United Kingdom, United States, and United Nations Maleeha Lodhi described the lawyer as an outstanding lawyer and a warm and welcoming individual.
In addition to his judicial career, he has written over 12 books in both English and Urdu. SM Zafar introduced several amendments to fundamental human rights in the 1962 Constitution during the martial law imposed by Ayub Khan. He served as a Judge of the High Court between 1965 and 1969 and as Union Minister for Law & Parliamentary Affairs between 1965 and 1969. However, he resigned from the government in 1969 to become a lawyer and set up his private law firm. In 1976, he founded the Human Rights Society of Pakistan. He also served as a Senator in the Upper House of Pakistan from 2003 to 2012. In 2018, he announced his retirement from both politics and advocacy. Throughout his career, he has contested and won several important cases.
