Sabrina Duran Montero Cause of Death? Influencer Dubbed as ‘Narco Queen’ Shot Dead in a Shocking Broad-Daylight Attack

Sabrina Durán was a very famous and very well-known social media personality. Currently, her name is becoming a main topic on the internet for discussion. The shocking news is coming that Sabrina Durán lost her life in a broad-daylight attack. The death news left her fans and loved ones shocked. According to the sources, a social media influencer dubbed as 'Narco Queen' was shot dead in a shocking broad-daylight attack. The departure of Sabrina Durán quickly became one of the most popular things on the Internet.

Sabrina Durán, a very well-known Chilean TikTok influencer and also a convicted drug trafficker shot dead. The internet influencer Sabrina Durán was only 24 years old at the time of her passing. Sabrina Durán was shot dead by masked gunmen. The horrific incident happened on October 24, 2023. At the incident time, she was sitting in her care in a suburb of Santiago, Chile. She had many past criminal records including stolen vehicles and drug trafficking. Scroll down the page to learn more.

Sabrina Duran Montero Cause of Death?

As we earlier mentioned the 24-year-old internet personality who was many previous records was shot dead in a broad-daylight attack. According to The Sun reports, she was living with her child. The passing news of Sabrina Durán announced through a social media page. A month ago she was released from jail. She was sentenced in San Miguel prison. In addition, as per the police statement she was in a relationship with Antonella Marchant, 29. Antonella Marchant is her cellmate and both were in a relationship. The cellmate of Sabrina Durán was facing 15 years prison. He was arrested after the 2021 arrest of Sabrina Durán.

Further, the cellmate of Sabrina Durán is a member of the Los Marchant gang. Antonella Marchant's father is also facing many criminal charges and currently, he is in prison. Antonella Marchant is the daughter of leader Francisco Marchant. Moreover, Sabrina Durán was a social media influencer and active on various social media platforms. She had gained over 572k followers on TikTok. In drug trafficking, the influencer Sabrina Durán and her two brothers were arrested. She was known among her fans as "Narco Queen". The influencer Sabrina Durán killed in Padre Hurtado. The case still investigating and searching for the gunmen.