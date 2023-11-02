Sacramento-Area Highway: One Injured in Crash Involving 7 Vehicles CCTV Video

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating a single person sustained injuries in a collision that involved seven vehicles on a highway in the Sacramento area. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Following a seven-vehicle pile-up on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova, at least one person was taken to the hospital, as reported by officials late Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred just before 4:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Sunrise Boulevard.

Images released by the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District reveal several vehicles with severe damage, some of which are overturned. Metro Fire reported that the hospitalized individual sustained minor injuries. A Caltrans camera positioned along the highway displays congested traffic spanning all five lanes. The cause of the crash and the expected time for the road to be cleared remain uncertain.

Sacramento-Area Highway

Incorporated as a city in 2003, Rancho Cordova is situated within Sacramento County, California, USA. It is a component of the Sacramento Metropolitan Area and had a population of 79,332 as of the 2020 census. Notably, Rancho Cordova was recognized with the All-America City Award in both 2010 and 2019. In 2021, traffic fatalities experienced a roughly 7.6% increase, climbing from 3,980 in 2020 to 4,285. During that same year, the Mileage Death Rate (MDR), which measures fatalities per 100 million miles traveled, reached 1.38.

Fatalities stemming from alcohol-impaired driving, which involves accidents where the driver or motorcycle rider had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.08 or higher, increased by 16%, going from 1,180 in 2020 to 1,370 in 2021. In 2021, approximately 52.9% of all drivers who were tested and killed in motor vehicle crashes were found to have tested positive for legal and/or illegal drugs. This marked a 5.5% reduction compared to 2020 figures. Fatalities of unrestrained passenger vehicle occupants in all seating positions saw a 12.4% increase, rising from 782 in 2020 to 878 in 2021.

Motorcycle fatalities experienced a 3% increase, going from 549 in 2020 to 565 in 2021. Additionally, deaths of motorcyclists not wearing helmets increased by 9%, rising from 34 in 2020 to 37 in 2021. Fatal crashes involving teen drivers aged 15 to 20 saw a 14.8% increase, going from 413 in 2020 to 474 in 2021. There was a 9.4% increase in pedestrian fatalities, with the number rising from 1,013 in 2020 to 1,108 in 2021. Conversely, bicycle fatalities decreased by 8%, declining from 136 in 2020 to 125 in 2021.