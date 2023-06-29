Sai Chand Death Reason? Telangana Folk Singer Sai Chand Passed Away, Obituary

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Sai Chand. The breaking news is coming that he is no more. This is a piece of very shocking and heartbreaking news for his family and friends. Currently, this news is at the top of social media headlines. His demise news left his fans in shock. He died very young. This news is gone viral on every social media platform and getting a lot of attention. We all know that death is the only truth but still, we always denied to accept it and carry on living in an illusion world where nothing is permanent. His fans want to know about his cause of death. Let’s discuss this in detail.

As per reports, a very well-known folk singer Sai Chand is no more. His fans are getting shocked after hearing about his demise news. He was also a State Warehouse Corporation despite from folk singer. He has a huge fan following. His death is very unexpected. He was a member of the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi and also the Chairman of People’s Artist and State Warehousing Corporation. He was 39 years old at the time of his death. His real name was Saichander but his fans and family members called him as Sai Chand.

Sai Chand Death Reason?

Further, it is quite shocking to hear the demise news of Sai Chand. If you are searching for his cause of death so let us tell you that he died due to cardiac arrest. Sai Chand died on Thursday, June 29, 2023, due to cardiac arrest. He was with his family on Wednesday at his farmhouse in Karukonda, Bijinepalli Mandal of Nagarkurnool district. According to his family members, he was filling unwell and his chest pain was increased too much. He rushed to the near hospitals. His treatment was ongoing at Nagarkurnool district’s hospital.

His condition was going unwell therefore he was shifted to another hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment. But, after so many efforts he could not be survived. The doctors declared him dead after the treatment. Moreover, Sai Chand participated in the Telangana statehood movement. His fans, community members, and all big celebrities are paying tribute to the late folk singer and State Warehouse Corporation Chairman Sai Chand. He was a very kind-natured person and a humble soul. He left this world too soon. His memories are never forgotten. This is a very tough time for his family. May his soul rest in peace.