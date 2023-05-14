Saint Obi Nigerian Actor Dies At 57: Who Is Saint Obi Wife, Net Worth And Bio?

Obinna Nwafor was popularly known as Saint Obi. He was very popularly known for his best roles in Candle Light, Heart of Gold, Festival of Fire, Executive Crime, and Last Party and Sakobi, Goodbye Tomorrow. His career in the world of acting started when he pursued a degree in Theatre Arts at the University of Jos. He made his first debut in 1996 in the industry through a television commercial for Peugeot. He was a very talented actor and he worked in more than 60 movies. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Saint Obi was a very famous Nigerian actor who passed away on 7 May 2023. He was a very famous actor, producer and film director.

Now many people must be very curious to know about Saint Obi’s wife. As far as we know, Saint Obi was married to Lynda Saint-Nwafor. The couple shared a marital bond for a period of 15 years and they couple were blessed with three children. Lynda hailing from Anambra State, Nigeria, worked as a top staff member at MTN and also known as a telecommunications company. In 2021, Saint Obi and Lynda’s marriage came to an end marking the dissolution of their union. But currently, the reason for their split was not known now. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Prominent Nigerian actor Saint Obi was born on 16 November 1965 in Port Harcourt, Nigeria. He was also a complete athlete, having competed in football and basketball tournaments for Plateau State. He was a very successful person who achieved huge respect due to his best work and he will be always remembered by his close ones.